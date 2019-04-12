Register obit

Elton M. Register, age 89 of Graceville, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Dothan, AL.

Mr. Register was born on October 30, 1929 to the late Curtis and Louise Ivey Register. He was a native of Graceville and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Register and was retired from Department of Transportation after many years of service as a Civil Engineer, and was a member of Galilee Methodist Church.

Mr. Register was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ted Register, and Joe Register, his granddaughter Trish Watson.

He is survived by his loving wife Jeanette Register of Graceville, FL, daughters Rebecca Shelley of Graceville, FL, Jeannie Paul of Molino, FL, Susan Lane of Graceville, FL, and Janet Register of Cottondale, two sisters Millie Boggess of Greenville, KY, and Peggy Ming of Dothan, AL, twelve grandchildren, and eleven grandchildren.

Services for Mr. Register will be held at 10:00 AM, on Monday, April 15, 2019 in the Williams Funeral Home chapel with Pat Williams and Rev. Don Durham officiating. Interment will follow in the Galilee United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until time of service.

Serving as Mr. Register’s pallbearers are J. Ryan Rennspies, Martin “Bubba” Lane, Clint Williams, Ken Shelley, Steven Shelley, Eli Shelley, Tiszon Sketo, and Madison Sketo.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).

Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.