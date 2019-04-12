Gilbert obit

Jackson Jewel “JJ” Gilbert, age 89, passed from this life Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his home. He was born in Cottondale, FL on June 24, 1929 to Jackson Jewel and Nelrea (Hinson) Gilbert.

JJ was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church. He was a Sergeant stationed in Korea and was a personal Chauffeur for a four star general. He had a 30 year career with Southern Bell (AT&T) and worked in fiber optics for several years after his retirement.

He loved fishing and cooking fish for his family and friends. He made the best fish and hushpuppies of anyone! JJ was larger than life and always had a big smile and a joke to share.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Nancy W. Gilbert and a brother; Hiram Gilbert. JJ is survived by his daughters; Susan G. Kelly of Atlanta, Betsy Ann Gilbert of Panama City Beach, Susan Clark and (Alan) of Chipley, FL and Patty McNamara (Debby) of Tallahassee, FL, one brother; Lynn Green (Ann), 8 grandchildren; Alex Gooding, Nicholas Dracos, Lindley Clark, Connor Clark, Bill Lowe, Melanie Mann, Susan Soifer and Nate McNamara, and 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment will held at 1:30 P.M. at First Baptist Church Cemetery in Campbelton, FL. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to: Operation Spay Bay of Panama City 3520 15th St, Panama City, FL 32404.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.