Franklin obit

Joseph “Bill” Franklin, 69 of Grand Ridge died Friday, April 12, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Franklin was born in Jackson Co, FL on June 21, 1949 to Huey and Lena Daniels Franklin. He spent all of his life in Jackson County. He spent many years working on Fiber Optic Cable and maintenance for Darby Construction. He enjoyed his job but in his spare time he loved to fish and would go every time he had the opportunity. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Huey and Lena Franklin; one brother, James Earl Franklin; two sisters, Vera Lou Franklin and Vernice Owens.

His survivors include his wife, Dessie Obert Franklin of Grand Ridge; two daughters, Crysal Franklin of Greenwood, and Kim Rushin of Grand Ridge; two sons, Patrick Wilkinson and wife, Reta of Sneads, and Patrick Wilkinson and wife, Tina of Chattahoochee; two grandchildren, Madison School and Sydney Karl; one brother, Russell Franklin and three sisters, Esther Tharpe, Sally Branch, and Nita Kelly.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Reverend Chris Franklin officiating. Interment will follow at Carpenter Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends, Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.