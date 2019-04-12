Chipola College news

CAST ANNOUNCED FOR CHIPOLA’S ‘THE WEE SING TRAIN MUSICAL’

MARIANNA— Chipola College Theater Director Charles Sirmon recently selected the cast for the children’s musical, “The Wee Sing Train Musical,” which will be presented to hundreds of elementary school children in May. A public performance is May 9 at 7 p.m.

The cast includes: Sarah Grace Lockard as Casey, Chandler King as Carter, Kodi Beth Bates as Tusky, Drew Kelley as Chug-A-Long, Ashleigh Braswell as Cubby the Caboose, Michael Anthony as Harmonica Cowboy, Daniel Club as Guitar Cowboy and Frog/Prince, Stephanie Woodard as Farmer Fran, Michael Anthony as Blackbird Boy and Girl, Katee Brown as Princess Jenny, Caroline King as Farm Animals, Olivia Wester as Farm Animals/Dancer.

All aboard for fun and adventure! Children everywhere will clap, move and sing along to the exhilarating song and dance numbers of The Wee Sing Train. Imagine playing with a toy train and suddenly becoming a passenger—this could only happen with a spark of Wee Sing Magic! Casey and Carter have finally finished creating their make-believe land when, magically, they’re in it! Join them and Tusky, their curious toy elephant, as Chug-a-Long the Engine and Cubby the Caboose take them on a wonderful adventure, The Wee Sing Train is a charming way to put kids on the right track.

Tickets go on sale two weeks prior to the performance. Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for 18 and under—are available online at www.chipola.edu and at the Center for the Arts Box Office.

For more information, like Chipola Theatre on Facebook, contact Charles Sirmon,Director, at 718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.

GADSDEN CORRECTIONAL TO HOST CORRECTIONS JOB FAIR AT CHIPOLA APRIL 24

MARIANNA—The Gadsden Correctional Institution will host a one-day hiring event for Correctional Officers and Trainees, Monday, April. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon in the Chipola College Public Service Building.

Interested applicants should bring the following documents: driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate, high school diploma or equivalent, any legal name change document, military dd-214 member 4 copy, and any court documents for criminal charges. Applicants will take CJBAT on the same day.

For more information or for those unable to attend, contact: Tiffany Brown, Alesia Green, or Tracy Price at 850-387-7832.

HINSON IS TOP CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE

Richard Hinson has been selected the Chipola College Faculty/Administrator/Other Professional Award of the month for April. Hinson serves as an Assistant Professor in English. Pictured from left are, Dr. Pam Rentz, Vice President of Academic Affairs, Richard Hinson and Chipola president Dr. Sarah Clemmons.

CHIPOLA WWII WRITING CONTEST WINNERS

Chipola College sponsored a writing contest in conjunction with the recent Artist Series event, Our Lives in Letters: A World War II Perspective. The program was a collaborative effort among Chipola College, Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance and Florida State University’s Institute on World War II and the Human Experience. Winners are Bradley Marell of Bonifay Middle School, Best Battlefront and Emma Holliday of Vernon Middle School Best Homefront. The winners are pictured with Chipola English professor Dr. Rachel West, co-producer/writer of the Our Lives in Letters production.

CHIPOLA STUDENTS AND PRESIDENT RECOGNIZED AT PRESS EVENT

MARIANNA—Chipola College recognized two of its top students and the college president at a press conference on April 10.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons recently was presented the Paragon Award by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. The group recognized 25 college presidents with the award for new presidents. Clemmons has served as president of the college since 2017.

The Chipola Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently won the Chancellor’s Student Service Award at the All Florida ceremony on April 4. PTK Chapter President Isabella Wilson accepted the award.

Citlali Gutierrez and Ansleigh Walters have been named to the All-Florida Academic Team as Coca-Cola Gold Scholars. Gutierrez has been named a national Guistwhite Scholar. Their portraits will be added to the Chipola College Academic Wall of Honor.

Citlali Gutierrez of Blountstown, is the daughter of Jaime and Eva Gutierrez. She is a Biochemistry major who plans to transfer to the University of West Florida. She graduated in 2017 from Blountstown High School as salutatorian. During high school she was involved in the Academic Competition team, Future Business Leaders of America, and National Honor Society.

At Chipola, Guitierrez is a member of the Honors Program, Science Club, Mu Alpha Theta, SSS, Phi Theta Kappa, and a tutor in the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE). She has been awarded Chipola’s Dr. Robert E. Ringer Award for excellence in science, and she was selected as the November 2018 Florida College Systems Chancellor’s Student of the Month. Through PTK, she organized a school supply drive for students in Mexico, and assisted with Hurricane Relief. She won the Guistwhite Scholarship which is awarded to only 15 students nationally, as well as the Coca Cola Gold Scholar Award.

Ansleigh Walters of Chipley, is the daughter of Scott and Stephanie Walters. She is a Pharmacy major who plans to transfer to Auburn University. She is a 2017 graduate of Chipley High School where she was valedictorian. She played volleyball for CHS and was an assistant coach for the middle school volleyball team. She also spent time volunteering at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Chipley.

At Chipola, Walters is a member of the Honors Program, SGA President, Phi Theta Kappa, and a tutor in the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE). Through PTK, she has organized a donation drive for “Give Kids the World,” a family vacation spot for children with terminal illnesses. She also assisted with Hurricane Michael relief, and took the lead role in the “Character to Careers” video series for local middle school students. Walters was awarded the Coca Cola Gold Scholar Award. This $1,500 scholarship is only give to 50 students nationally.

ROULHAC IS CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH

Melvin Roulhac is Chipola College’s Career Employee for April. Roulhac has worked in the college Physical Plant since 2013. Pictured from left, are: Melvin Roulhac and Chipola president Dr. Sarah Clemmons.

CHIPOLA SCIENCE DAY

The Chipola Science Club recently hosted Science Day for area high school juniors and seniors. Chipola science faculty and students, as well as visiting professionals, set up stations representing various scientific disciplines. Here, Chipola science instructor Amanda Clark, mixes a cauldron of liquid nitrogen.

CHIPOLA STUDENTS ELECT SGA OFFICERS

MARIANNA–The Chipola College Student Government Association recently held Spring elections.

Officers for the new school year are: SGA President, Kaci Compton of Chipley; sophomore class president, Tamarique Jones of Marianna; sophomore senators: Caleb Cooley of Bonifay, Shauni Hooper of Bonifay, Georgia Nichols of Graceville, Lila Taylor of Chipley. Other officers include: chief justice, Carlos Staley of Marianna.

All students enrolled at Chipola are members of the SGA and have a voice in the programs of the college. SGA has jurisdiction over all student organizations and facilitates communication between the student body and the college faculty and administration.