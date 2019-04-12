BCF seniors prepare for recitals

Graduating seniors in the Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville are diligently rehearsing to present their senior recitals which is part of their graduation requirements for the music degree. As seniors showcase their incredible musical abilities on the stage of the R.G. Lee Chapel, this final performance serves as a means of evaluating the music and vocal abilities acquired while a student at BCF.

On Monday, April 22, at 3:30 p.m., BCF Senior Adeena Stading will be presenting her challenging and exquisite recital in the historic R. G. Lee Chapel.

Another recital, highlighting the immensely talented BCF Senior Al Johnson, will be held on Thursday, May 2, at 3:30 p.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel.

Please plan to join the faculty, staff, students, and family members as they honor the accomplishments of these two superior graduating seniors. Providing an excellent example of the education and training received by students in the Music and Worship Division, the milestone performances are open to the public.

To learn more about upcoming recitals and music events at The Baptist College of Florida, please visit www.baptistcollege.edu or contact 850-263-3261.