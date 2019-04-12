BCF English cast to present “Murder on the Orient Express”

On May 10 and 11 at 7:00 p.m., The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville English Department will present Ken Ludwig’s play based on the 1934 Agatha Christie novel Murder on the Orient Express. The mysterious production will take you on a suspense filled journey as Detective Hercule Poirot seeks to solve a murder, which has taken place aboard the Orient Express train.

This sixth annual spring theatre performance sponsored by the BCF English Division is directed by current Graduate Student Melody Barney. Ms. Barney earned her BA in English from The Baptist College of Florida in May 2017 and starred in three of the previous English Division productions. Her repertoire includes directing last spring’s play, She Stoops to Conquer.

Please join the BCF faculty, students, and staff in the Wellness Center located in the center of the campus and enjoy this thrilling theatrical performance. This delightful portrayal of Murder on the Orient Express is free to the public.

For more information about the spring English performance or other upcoming events to be held at The Baptist College of Florida, please contact 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.