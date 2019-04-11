Traffic crash leads to drug arrest

Officers with the Chipley Police Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash at 1611 Main Street in Chipley on April 9. During the time that officers were working the crash, a tip was received indicating that an individual from one of the vehicles had been seen removing a bag which was stuffed into a nearby garbage can and then return to the vehicle.

Investigators from the Police Department responded to the scene and found a blue bag in the garbage can. Upon removing the bag a strong smell of marijuana was detected. Further investigation found that the abandoned bag contained a plastic bag containing marijuana and other boxes and bag containing small cylinders of a liquid substance. Field test conducted on scene indicated that the liquid substances tested positive for THC. In total, officers seized approximately 32 grams of marijuana and 49 individually wrapped or boxed containers with a liquid substance contained THC.

Jalen D. Craig, 25, of Slocomb, Alabama, was arrested and booked into the Washington County jail on charges of:

Possession of Marijuana over 20 grams

Possession of Marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver