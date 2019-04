First United Methodist Church of Chipley, on Jackson Avenue, invites the community to join them for the following Holy Week worship activities.

Monday – Friday, April 15-19: 12 noon service each day followed by soup and sandwiches in the John Wesley Fellowship Hall

Friday, April 19: Tenebrae Service of Shadows at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 21: Sunrise service on front lawn at 6 a.m., and Easter service and cantata in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.