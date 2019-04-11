Attempt to serve warrant results in unrelated drug arrest

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

BONIFAY – A Bonifay man was charged with felony drug possession after investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrived at his Veneer Circle address to serve an arrest warrant on another subject.

Justin R. Kelly

Upon arriving at the home, investigators saw 35-year-old Justin R. Kelly standing outside and observed him reach into his pockets before quickly turning away from and then back toward the deputies.

The wanted subject was not located at the residence; however, deputies walked to the area where Kelly was standing when they arrived and observed two clear bags of methamphetamine and a napkin containing marijuana lying on the ground.

Kelly was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.