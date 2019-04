The Veteran’s Group meeting for future plans for the Vernon VFW Post will resume having monthly meetings on April 16, 6:00 PM at the Vernon Community Center, 2808 Yellow Jacket Dr, Vernon. Please bring a copy of eligibility documentation such as a DD-214 with you when you attend the meeting. Any members at large are welcome to attend and will need to show that you are eligible to transfer into the new post despite already having an at large card.

