Students recognized at School Board

Chipley High School Culinary students were recognized when the Washington County School Board met Monday night. The students recently competed in a Waiter Relay Competition and took 11th place out of 33. Roseanna Hanshaw, Echo Naputi and Jade Garvin have $2,000 scholarships available to them from Keiser University if they choose to go to school there.

Also recognized Monday was Linda Baker who received the Black History Excellence in Education Award.

Members of Chipley High School’s Regional Champion JROTC Color Guards and State Bound Drill Team members were also recognized at Monday night’s meeting.

The following consent items were approved:

Payment of monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments

Minutes of March 11, 2019 Regular Board Meeting

Revised teacher contract

2019-2020 School Calendar

Revised job description for Director of Maintenance, Facilities and Operations

Purchase Order to PowerSchool

AVID FLP contract for 2018–2019

ESOL Plan 2019-2022

Out-of-state travel for CHS AVID students to tour Troy University on April 12th

Out-of-state travel for CHS Journalism students to attend a workshop at Auburn University on June 18-20

Out-of-state travel for VES 4th grade field trip to Fun Zone in Dothan on May 10

Out-of-state travel for VHS JROTC to Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, GA on May 4

Out-of-state travel for KMS VPK trip to Axtion Air in Dothan on May 2

Contract services with Samantha Calzada

Bid for the Historic KMS Cafeteria renovation project

Change date of KMS 3rd Grade field trip to Landmark Park in Dothan from April 9 to April 22

The following personnel items were approved:

District: Retirement of Gail Riley, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, effective June 30, 2019; Employment of Tracey Creel, paraprofessional at WAVE, effective retroactive March 19, 2019; District Office Support Staff personnel recommendation for 2019-2020 school year; Data Center Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2019-2020; Instructional and Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2019-2020; Food Service Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year; employee termination

Chipley High School: Instructional and Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2019-2020

Florida Panhandle Technical College: Instructional and Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2029-2020; Retirement of Eddie Beckworth, at FPTC effective May 31; Addition to the FPTC Adjunct Faculty 2019

Kate Smith Elementary: Instructional and Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2019-2020; Employment for Janie Barnes, Paraprofessional, effective retroactive April 1st; Employment of Alta Pettis, paraprofessional, effective retroactive to April 1st

Maintenance: Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2019-2020, continuing and annual

Roulhac Middle School: Instructional and Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2019-2020

Transportation: Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2019-2020

Vernon Elementary School: Instructional and Non-Instructional personnel for 2019-2020

Vernon High School: Instructional and Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2019-2020

Vernon Middle School: Instructional and Non-Instructional personnel for 2019-2020

WISE: Instructional and Non-Instructional personnel for 2019-2020

WAVE: Instructional and Non-Instructional personnel for 2019-2020