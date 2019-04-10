David Napoleon Slay, 72 of Marianna, FL died Monday, April 8, 2019 at Southeast Healthcare in Dothan, AL.

Mr. David was born in Washington County, FL on December 9,1946 to the late Houston Slay and Mrs. Elvie Cutchins Slay. He spent most of his life in Jackson County and was the owner and operator of Town & Country Feed, Seed, & Fertilizer for 30 years. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending his free time fishing and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Williams Slay of Marianna; two sons, Greg Slay, and his wife, K.C., of Tallahassee and Chris Slay also of Tallahassee; three brothers, Buddy Slay and his wife, Mary, of Lake City; Richard Slay and his wife, Tammy, of Bonifay, Roger Slay and wife, Brenda, of Bonifay; two sisters, Suzanne Scott of Chipley, Nancy Dunn and husband, Max of Bonifay; one special brother in law, Buddy Williams and wife, Kay of Marianna; two special sister in laws, Nellie Forehand and Carol Jackson both of Graceville and two grandchildren, Alex Slay and Zachary Slay both of Tallahassee along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Reverend Ronnie Wright officiating. Entombment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna.