Nighttime lane restrictions on SR 79

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

North and southbound traffic on State Road 79 between Acy and Hightower roads in Washington County will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 to 5 a.m. Thursday, April 11 as crews pave and stripe the roadway in preparation for an upcoming traffic shift.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.