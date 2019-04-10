Nighttime lane restrictions on SR 79

North and southbound traffic on State Road 79 between Acy and Hightower roads in Washington County will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 to 5 a.m. Thursday, April 11 as crews pave and stripe the roadway in preparation for an upcoming traffic shift.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.