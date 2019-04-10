Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop in Chipley

A Cottondale man is behind bars after fleeing from law enforcement, this morning, in Chipley.

Around 8 a.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigator initiated a traffic stop on Chestnut Hill.

The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Lavern Millisock, attempted to flee in the vehicle before abandoning it at a residence on 1st Street. Millisock then fled on foot and was later apprehended in a heavily wooded area between South Boulevard and Brickyard Road.

“The safety of our schools and residents in the area, during a case like this, is our first priority,” says Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews. “With the assistance of the Chipley Police Department and K9 Teams from the Northwest Florida Reception Center and Holmes CI, we were able to quickly secure the area and take the suspect into custody.”

Millisock, who is wanted out of Pennsylvania and Hernando County, Florida, has been booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, and resisting an officer without violence.