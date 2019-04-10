Lane restrictions on SR 79

Due to inclement weather conditions, work on State Road (S.R.) 79 in Washington County has been rescheduled. North and southbound traffic between Acy and Hightower roads will encounter intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 12 to finalize paving and striping for an upcoming lane shift.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.