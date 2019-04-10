Comcast is hosting two different community clean-ups in Lynn Haven on Saturday as a part of the 18th annual Comcast Cares Day. Both projects will focus on cleaning up debris and damage left behind by Hurricane Michael.

WHAT: Comcast is teaming up with the Bay Haven Charter Academy and the Mosley Touchdown Club to “make change happen” and hold two clean-up events in Lynn Haven to help as the community continues to recover from Hurricane Michael. Both events are part of the 18th annual Comcast Cares Day.

Volunteers at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex will repair damage from Hurricane Michael with projects including debris removal, cleaning, raking and more.

Volunteers with the Mosley Touchdown Club will clean and collect storm trash and debris around Alabama, Georgia and Virginia Avenues in Lynn Haven.

Members of the general public are invited to join. To sign up, visit www.ComcastintheCommunity.com, search for projects in Panama City and select “Panama City 2019 – Lynn Haven Sports Complex Community Cleanup (Day 1)” or “Panama City 2019 – Lynn Haven Community Cleanup.”

Onsite registration will be available, but participants are encouraged to sign up beforehand to ensure they get a t-shirt.

WHO: Local Comcast employees and their friends and families, community partners and volunteers

WHERE & WHEN: Bay Haven Charter Academy Lynn Haven Sports Complex Community Clean-Up

Saturday, April 13, 2019

8 am-1 pm

Lynn Haven Sports Complex

2201 Recreation Drive

Panama City, FL 32405

Mosley Touchdown Club Lynn Haven Community Clean-Up

Saturday, April 13, 2019

8 am-12 pm

300 West 10th Street

Lynn Haven, FL 32444

MEDIA CONTACT: Cindy Arco

904-738-3412

cynthia_arco@comcast.com