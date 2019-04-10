BCF to hold Good Friday Service and Night of Worship

In celebration of the reflective, resurrection season, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host two events focused on the significance of Good Friday and Easter.

On Friday, April 19, the BCF family and community are invited to gather in the R. G. Lee Chapel at 12:00 p.m. for a special Good Friday Service centered around Christ’s death. The unique service will serve as a reminder of the pain and suffering that Jesus endured on the cross and the significance it holds for all of humanity.

Because of Good Friday and the Good News of His resurrection promising eternal life and hope for all who believe, the BCF Music and Worship Division will be hosting a Night of Worship in partnership with the First Baptist Church (FBC) of Bonifay. The first performance will take place at FBC Bonifay on Sunday, April 28, at 6:00 p.m. The second performance will be held in the R.G. Lee Chapel on April 30, at 7:00 p.m.

Both events are free of charge and open to the general public. Please join us as we bring our gaze to the powerful gospel message and the God who orchestrated it all.

For more information about the Good Friday Service or Night of Worship to be held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.