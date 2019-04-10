BCF announces “Scholars in Residence” recipients

Words like scholar, academic, intellectual, studious, well-versed, knowledgeable, and surpassing expectations are just a few of the terms used to identify students that make completing assignments and going the extra mile a part of their education. Tuesday at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, five students who were nominated by their Division Chairs and approved by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen, became the first “Scholars in Residence” establishing an unprecedented goal for students in the future.

After a brief sigh of relief as to why they were asked to report to the President’s Office, Kinchen commended BCF students Audree Lindow, Joy Hobbs, Tonisha Metelus, Elyssa McCallum, and Erika Smith as the first to receive the new “Scholars in Residence” scholarship. Kinchen led the group in a word of prayer and acknowledged the student’s academic and leadership accomplishments. He stated that today there would be a $500 scholarship placed on their BCF account in recognition of their achievements. Kinchen also shared with the students his vision for continued improvements in resident living and campus life.

