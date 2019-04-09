Russell obit

Horace “Hoss” Russell, age 57 of Bonifay, FL passed from this life on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Doctors Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 12, 1961 in Panama City, FL to the late Leo and Maxine (Harris) Russell.

Hoss is a lifelong resident of the Washington County area. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Pat Storm.

Survivors include, four sons, Timothy Russell of Panama City, FL, Steven Russell of Panama City, FL, Kevin Russell of Chipley, FL, Leo Russell of Bonifay, FL, fiancé, Jessie Register of Bonifay, FL, step son, Dennis Garvin of Fort Rucker, AL, step daughter, Michelle Register of Bonifay, FL, one brother, Lenny Russell and Laney of Chipley, FL, two sisters, Glenda Redmon and husband James of Vernon, FL, Evon Highsmith of Wewa, FL, brother in law, John Storm of Chipley, FL and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Christian Haven Church of Wausau, FL. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 A.M. with funeral Service to follow with Reverend Ronnie Hagan officiating. Interment will follow at Gap Pond Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL directing. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any donations be made to the Russell family for funeral expenses.

