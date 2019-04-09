Palmer obit

Bobra Jane Pitman Palmer was born on January 18, 1942, the first baby born in Jackson Memorial Hospital. She participated in many activities and was part of the Rockettes as well as Marching Band, Concert Band, and Yearbook. She was the co-valedictorian of her 1960 high school class along with her best friend. She kept her best friends from high school throughout her life and they got together at least once a year at the beach.

She went to Chipola Junior College and then on to the University of Florida where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in only three years. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta and participated in many different roles throughout her life. She married Norman Dean Palmer after graduation and after he finished his degrees, they moved to Tennessee where she graduated with her Masters of Arts at Vanderbilt University. They moved to Orlando briefly and then returned to Gainesville where their daughter, Carlton-Jane was born. She taught throughout her life, including 37 years at Santa Fe Community College where she was Professor Emeritus. Even in retirement, she worked in the Mathematics lab and was loved and highly respected by her colleagues.

She moved her membership from Marianna First Presbyterian Church to the First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville in 2004 and was a faithful member of the Chancel Choir. She also directed Family Promise for FPC for two years, assisting those in need of getting back on their feet. She was a faithful servant of God and lived a virtuous life.

Her twin grandsons Lleyton James and Tycen Dean Beck were the light of her life and she loved taking them to church camps and University of Florida Baseball camp. She loved teaching them card games and pieces on the piano and cheering them on at their games.

One of her favorite things to do was sit and read at the beach as she was an avid reader. She also loved to travel with her family. Her mother, Alyne McQuagge Pitman, took her and her siblings on trips upon her retirement and Bobra continued that tradition with Carlton-Jane. Her favorite place to go was Italy and they were able to make several wonderful and memory-making trips together.

Bobra graduated to the Church Triumphant on January 10, 2019, a week before her 77th birthday. She is survived by her brother, Robert Woodrow Pitman Jr.; her sister, Alyne Pitman Farrell; her niece, Jennifer Alyne Farrell Staniec (Mark); her daughter, Carlton-Jane Beck-Findley (Jim); and her grandsons, Lleyton and Tycen Beck. She also has a wonderful large extended family through her former and present son-in-laws. Bobra was extremely intelligent and had a wonderful heart. She will be sorely missed.

Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville on April 15th, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Attendees are requested to wear the blues, greens, and turquoises of the sea to represent what she loved so dearly. There will be a gathering of friends and family at B.J.’s Restaurant immediately following.

Services will be held at Marianna First Presbyterian Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Lodge of Gainesville or the UF Cancer Center.