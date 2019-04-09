Foundation awards $35,000 for Florida grasshopper sparrow survival

Tallahassee, FL – The nonprofit Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida (FWFF) has announced a $35,000 gift to White Oak Conservation to help ensure the Florida grasshopper sparrow’s survival. This grant follows a similar $10,000 gift made in February.

The Florida grasshopper sparrow, Ammodramus savannarum floridanus, is North America’s most endangered bird. Fewer than 50 breeding pairs are left in the wild. To save this imperiled ground-nesting bird, federal and state agencies and an array of private conservation groups are using a multi-pronged strategy that includes protecting nests from predators and flooding, improving habitat via prescribed burns, and conducting research.

Most recently, multiple Florida grasshopper sparrow conservation-breeding programs have been established, including at White Oak Conservation near Jacksonville. White Oak Conservation has proven very successful at producing young birds.

“We are thrilled to partner with the FWC, the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and White Oak to further this necessary, life-saving work,” said Foundation CEO Andrew Walker. “The Florida grasshopper sparrow is in dire danger of going extinct, and literally every dollar makes a difference. We thank our many donors to this effort.”

The multi-agency team hopes to begin releasing birds born in human care back into nature this year, to boost the remaining wild populations.

To donate to this effort, please visit https://give.wildlifeflorida.org/campaign/the-florida-grasshopper-sparrow-fund/c219539.