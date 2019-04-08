Two in custody following pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY – A man and woman who led Alabama law enforcement on a chase into Holmes County were apprehended early Sunday afternoon.

Deputies with Geneva County Sheriff’s Office were in pursuit of a truck pulling a stolen camper around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, April 7 when the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Mickey D. Whitaker, crossed over into Holmes County on Highway 173 and then westbound on Highway 2 before driving through a field, where he exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

A female, identified as 32-year-old Anna Colene Granger, was taken into custody at the site of the abandoned truck.

Deputies continued to pursue Whitaker on foot, along with the assistance of Holmes Correctional Institution’s K9 tracking team, which established a trail of the subject.

A Highway 2 resident called dispatch and advised he had spotted the suspect in his driveway, and deputies were able to take Whitaker into custody shortly after.

Whitaker and Granger are both facing charges in Houston County and Geneva County, Alabama. Whitaker is additionally charged in Holmes County with resisting an officer without violence.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank Holmes CI’s K9 team, as well as the alert citizens who called in tips during this incident.