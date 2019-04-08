Laura Lee Ladd, age 39 of Chipley, passed from this life on April 4, 2019 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Laura was born on February 25, 1980 in Dothan, Alabama to Clyde Ladd and Jenny Walker. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and attended Wausau Assembly of God Church. She was known as a giver, someone who never met a stranger, and would eagerly help others in need. She loved her dogs, Luke & Duke, but her greatest love was her son, Kourtnee.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Clyde Ladd and Jenny Walker Nellums; brother: Joseph Nellums.

She is survived by her son, Kourtnee Ladd of Chipley, Florida; father: Willie Nellums of Chipley, Florida; sister: Katrina Justice and husband Craig of Chipley, Florida; fiancé: James Bell of Panama City Beach, Florida; aunts: Wanda Ladd Raney of Chipley, Florida, Pat Windham of Dothan, Alabama, Peggy Jeffery of Bonifay, Florida, Dianne Richards of Bonifay, Florida; uncle: Terry Ladd of Chipley, Florida; niece: Maura Nuckles of Chipley, Florida; numerous cousins, loved ones, and extended family.

Graveside funeral service will be held 2P.M. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Danny Burns officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation at 1P.M. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.