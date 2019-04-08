Defuniak Springs man charged with meth possession

PONCE DE LEON – An afternoon traffic stop in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 10A in Ponce de Leon resulted in the arrest of a DeFuniak Springs man Friday, April 5.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area when he initiated the stop and made contact with the driver 63-year-old Ronald Leroy Yancey.

During a subsequent pat-down search of Yancey, the deputy observed the subject was holding a tin container, inside of which the deputy located a cut straw, as well as a bag containing a crystal-like substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Yancey was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.