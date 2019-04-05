Williamson obit

Mr. Michael Scott Williamson, age 49, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 28, 2019 at his home.

He was born March 5, 1970 in Dothan, Alabama.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Emory Baggs.

Scott is survived by his mother, Carol P. Baggs of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Heather Williamson of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Measha Hendrix and husband Ed Harris of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Owen Hendrix and wife Tasha of Bonifay, FL; two grandchildren, Addison and Joyclyn.

Memorialization was by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.