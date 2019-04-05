News from Chipola

CHIPOLA TO OFFER FREE ACT PREP COURSE

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer a free ACT Prep course for high schools in the five-county district. The course will meet seven times and will be offered in the weeks leading up to the June 8 ACT Test. The course will meet from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays, May 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, with a mock test on June 4.

Chipola ACE Director Bonnie Smith and ACE Coordinator Charity Sikora developed the course to help more students earn the score needed to obtain the Bright Futures Scholarship.

Registration deadline for the free course is May 7.

For information, contact Bonnie Smith at 850-718-2247 or email: smithb@chipola.edu; or Charity Sikora at 850-718-2312 or email: sikorac@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA BRAIN BOWL DEFENDS STATE TITLE

The Chipola College Gold Brain Bowl Team defended the college’s state title by defeating Broward 485-450 in the final match of the FCSAA State Tournament.

This is the school’s ninth state title, including a string of seven straight state titles from 2008-2014. Broward and Valencia each have 7 state championships.

Chipola led for the majority of the match, but Broward made a valiant comeback and took a 450-445 lead with one question remaining. Chipola’s Kiley Justice answered the final question to give Chipola the championship.

Joseph Hayes and Jacob Murley led the way for the Chipola team in the final match with 7 tossups each. Chipola Gold team members are: Joseph Hayes, Jacob Murley, Kiley Justice and Tanner Andress.

Chipola Blue finished third in the tournament with a 7-2 record. They were eliminated from making the championship game when they lost to Chipola Gold in the seventh round. Chipola Blue team members are: Garrett McDaniel, Carlos Staley, Morgan Johnson, and Bree Bennett.

Joseph Hayes was named to the all-tournament team for finishing second overall in individual scoring.

Chipola coach Stan Young was named Coach of the Year for the State of Florida. Dr. Robert Dunkle is assistant coach of the team.

Chipola Gold qualified for state by earning the wildcard bid from the Panhandle Tournament. Chipola Gold is the first team to win the state championship from the wildcard bid.

The 10 qualifiers for state were: Panhandle: Champion, Chipola Blue; Runner-Up, Northwest FL; Wildcards: Chipola Gold and Gulf Coast; East Central: Champion, Santa Fe; Runner-Up, Central FL; West Central: Champion, Valencia; Runner-Up, South FL; South: Champion, Broward A; Runner–Up, Broward B.

The Chipola team will next travel to Chicago April 5-6 for the ICT (Intercollegiate College Tournament) where they will compete against Four-year colleges. Only four community college teams earn bids to the four-year tournament. Chipola qualified two teams this year. The other community colleges will be Valencia (FL) and DeAnza College (CA).

CHIPOLA TO HOST Mental Health Symposium

MARIANNA— Chipola College will host the third Annual Mental Health Symposium, Wednesday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Cultural Center on the corner of College Street and Indian Circle.

The Chipola Social and Behavioral Sciences Department, Jackson County Health Department and Chipola Black Student Union are sponsoring the event.

Guest speaker is Tricia Pearce, Community Relations Specialist at Life Management Center. Students also will make presentations on various mental health topics. Several community organizations will be represented at the meeting. Free breakfast snacks and drinks will be provided. There is no charge. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, call 718-2319.

DAVID MELVIN

David Melvin, Civil Engineer for the Chipola pond project used his expertise and power point to explain to environmental science students the three objectives of the Chipola storm water treatment facility/wet detention pond 2012 vision: first, bacterially treat storm water runoff from 300 acres surrounding the pond, prior to entry into the Chipola river; second, curtain flooding on the campus; and third to beautify the campus with color lit fountains, eventually a tree lined concrete walking path. It will be a potential home for fish which will reduce the prevalence of mosquitoes, and provide a source of irrigation for trees. The view is beautiful at the precipice of the pond. The water will be diverted under the road and through the wooded area, which may also be continuous with a walking path from pond to woods.

CHIPOLA PRESENTS AN EVENING OF CABARET

MARIANNA—Chipola College music students will present two shows of the Sophomore Cabaret on Friday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts, Experimental Theatre.

The public is invited to come enjoy the taste of a sweet dessert and the sounds of selected Chipola voice, piano and instrumental majors as they perform their sophomore recitals.

Limited seating is available by reservation only. Tickets—$10—are on sale online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or at the Center for the Arts Box Office. Box office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.

For information, contact Chipola Box Office at 850-718-2420.

AWARDS NIGHT

The Student Government Association will host the annual Chipola Awards Ceremony Thursday, April 18, with a reception at 6 p.m. and ceremony following at 7 p.m. in the Center for the Arts.

CHIPOLA COMMENCEMENT MAY 2 IN DOTHAN

MARIANNA—The Chipola College 2018 Commencement Ceremony is set for Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m., at the Dothan Civic Center. The address is 126 St. Andrews Street, Dothan, AL, 36303.

Graduates should receive an email from the college about caps and gowns which will be picked up in the Book Store.

Counted as members of the class are all who will complete degrees or certificates from December of 2018 to May of 2019 or during the Summer 2019 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates. Chipola graduates may invite an unlimited number of family members and guests to share the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, will deliver the commencement address. Fried is a lifelong Floridian, attorney and passionate activist. Born and raised in Miami, Commissioner Fried graduated from the University of Florida, where she received her bachelor’s, master’s and juris doctorate degrees. While in law school, she served as student body president, the first woman to hold the position in nearly two decades.

Before her election, Fried worked as an advocate in Tallahassee, representing at-risk children and the Broward County School Board, and working to expand patient access to medical marijuana.

Fried has served in the Alachua County Public Defender’s Office as head of the Felony Division, and worked with law firms as a government consultant, advocating on behalf of clients before the Florida Legislature. Working in private practice in South Florida, she defended homeowners against foreclosure during the 2007-08 housing crisis.

Throughout her career she has served with numerous organizations including the Young Lawyers Board of Governors, Broward Days Board of Directors, Legal Needs of Children Bar Committee, LeRoy Collins Institute, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, University of Florida Governmental Relations Advisory Committee, University of Florida Board of Trustees, Florida’s Children First, and others. Fried is a member of Florida Blue Key, the oldest and most prestigious leadership honorary in the state of Florida.

For information about the graduation ceremony, contact the Admissions and Records Office at 850-718-2311 or visit www.chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA FACULTY ATTEND PATIENT SIMULATION CONFERENCE

Chipola College School of Health Sciences faculty members Katie Hayes, Coordinator of Patient Simulation, and Tina Maloy, EMS Program Director, attended the Human Patient Simulation Network Conference in Orlando, Feb. 26-28. Involving health care professionals from around the world, the conference featured the latest innovations in simulation-based medical education, collaborative workshops, and hands-on learning to enhance patient safety and improve outcomes. Chipola faculty gathered information to enhance Chipola’s Patient Simulation education to better equip students and to enhance the quality of patient care in the future. The Chipola School of Health Sciences promotes inter-professional learning by engaging Nursing, EMT, and Paramedic students in simulated training scenarios.

MCLENDON SCHOLARSHIPS STILL AVAILABLE FOR CHIPOLA SUMMER TERMS

MARIANNA— McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship applications for the summer semesters are still available in the Chipola College Foundation office and on the college website, www.chipola.edu.

Applications for the Summer 2019 terms will be accepted until funds are depleted. Completed applications may be submitted in person at the Foundation office or mailed to Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446. Only one McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship award will be made per student for Summer 2019. Students who have already received notice of a McLendon awards for the Summer 2019 semester, will not need to submit another application.

The scholarship may be used toward tuition and/or books for the Summer 2019 terms at Chipola. Applicants must complete the scholarship application and provide documents outlined on the application, which include: a student letter, college and/or high school transcripts and the previous year’s household income tax returns. The scholarship selection is based on both financial need as well as merit.

For information, contact the Chipola College Foundation at 850-718-2445.

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

Mr. Billy Bailey, Florida Caverns State Park Assistant Manager and Ms. Dianna Bryant, Wildlife Rehabilitator, enhanced environmental science students’ studies on the protection and preservation of Florida wildlife, and its importance to biodiversity and the maintenance of ecosystems through two separate interactive zoological presentations. Dozens of fossils which included alligator snapping turtle, beaver, boar, snake skins, lichen, eastern box turtle, gar, feathers, wasp nests, lunar moth, yellow pond slider, antlers, locusts were brought from the Park with a history of each. Dianna Bryant’s Wildlife Sanctuary residents: Buffy, the great horned owl; Griffin, the red tailed hawk; and a bard owl all came to visit, teach and interact with the students.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL LEADS CONFERENCE RACE

MARIANNA—The Chipola Lady Indians softball team hosts Gulf Coast Wednesday, April 10, in a single game at 4 p.m. The team travels to Tallahassee April 12 before returning home to host Northwest in the final game of the regular season, Sunday, April 14, at 3 p.m.

Chipola leads the conference race at 15-1. The other standings are: Gulf Coast (9-7), Pensacola (7-9), Northwest (6-10) and Tallahasee (3-13).

At 37-3 overall, Chipola is second in the FCSAA State poll behind Florida Southwestern (42-1).

TRiO Society Pop Tab Pandemonium

MARIANNA—The Chipola College TRiO Society club recently conducted a “Pop Tab Pandemonium” initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida.

Employees and students across campus collected tabs, including Admissions and Records (Testing & Financial Aid), Public Service, Student Affairs (Advising), Custodial Services, TRiO Society, and Fine Arts. Collectively, a total of 34,849 (22 pounds) of tabs were collected.

The TRiO Society would like to extend thanks to those individuals and businesses who participated in the initiative to make it successful.

Winners of the challenge are: 1st, one hour massage at Colonics & Massage (Tina Stephens, Chipola Cafeteria); 2nd, 1 hour massage at Colonics & Massage (Karen Bradley, Testing), 3rd, $50 gift certificate East End Auto Detailing (Mary Bruce Hamilton, Public Service); 4th: $50 gift certificate for East End Auto Detailing (Cindy Croxton, Financial Aid); 5th: $10 Chipola Cafeteria Voucher + $5 Milk & Honey Voucher (People’s Funeral Home) (Kim Collins, Student Affairs); 6th: $10 Chipola Cafeteria Voucher + $5 Milk & Honey Voucher (People’s Funeral Home) (Bobbie Peace, Custodial); 7th : T-shirt at Chipola College Barnes & Noble Bookstore (Hannah White, TRiO Society); 8th: T-shirt, Chipola Bookstore (Anita Pierce, Fine Arts) and 9th: T-shirt Chipola Bookstore (Helen Cauraugh & Anna Stephens ).

The Pop Tabs will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida by TRiO Society Sponsors, Kristie Mosley, Angie Tyler and Maranda Weathers. Tabs will be recycled, generating funds to support the House and the nearly 1,100 families served each year.

CHIPOLA PBL WINS BIG AT STATE CONFERENCE

The Chipola College chapter of Phi Beta Lambda brought home eight top-five awards from the PBL State Leadership Conference and Competition in Orlando, March 28-31.

Seven Chipola students competed, with four winning Top-Five awards. Winners are: Kami Presley, First in Client Service; Kami Presley, Second in Accounting Principles; Korbin Haller, Second in Sports Management and Marketing; Kylee Rhodes, Second in Website Design; Scott Ludlow, Fourth in Business Ethics; Korbin Haller, Fifth in Microeconomics; Kylee Rhodes, Fifth in Information Management; and Scott Ludlow, Fifth in Statistical Analysis.

Some 400 students from 20 Florida colleges and universities competed in numerous written, performance, and skills events that focus on accounting, business, technology and leadership.

Chipola Faculty adviser Glenda Bethel, said, “Join me in congratulating these students for their outstanding efforts. They worked hard to prepare for their competitive events, while they continued school work, duties in PBL, and recovered from Hurricane Michael. Chipola PBL students have a solid and positive reputation at these leadership events. They exemplify the proud Chipola spirit and our tradition of excellence.”

Chipola PBL students worked on several service projects this year, including: BackPack for Kids Feeding Program; Habitat for Humanity Gala; Ushering at the Center for the Arts; FBLA District II Competition and Science Department STEM Project.

Qualifying students are eligible to compete at the PBL National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, TX, in June.