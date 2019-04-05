May 24 is application deadline for LPN program at FPTC

The deadline to apply for the Licensed Practical Nursing Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College is May 24.

“There is more of a need for qualified nursing professionals today than ever,” says Shirley Morris who heads up the nursing program at FPTC. “Florida Panhandle Technical College offers a great way to accomplish your goals in several health care services.”

With over 35 degree and certification programs offered by Florida Panhandle Technical College, a person who has been ‘downsized’ or is looking for a career with real opportunity has options and opportunities, including the traditional skills of Carpentry, Welding and Auto Mechanics to the high-tech fields of CyberSecurity, Networking and Information Technology, Drones, Pharmacy Tech, Dialysis and many other career paths.

“Our motto has been One life, one year, one great career, says FPTC Director Martha Compton, “and we furnish a viable alternative to a four-year post-secondary education with the very real prospect of real, well-paid jobs.”

For more information about this or any of the other 35 degree and certification programs offered at Florida Panhandle Technical College, drop by Student Services at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley, call 850-638-1180 Extension 317, or visit us online at visit www.FPTC.edu.