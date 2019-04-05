Hussey obit

Harley Shianne Hussey, age 19 of Marianna, passed from this life on April 1, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Harley was born on November 30, 1999 in Sioux City, Iowa to Doug Hussey and Sandra Patrick. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and enjoyed spending time outdoors mudding and riding four wheelers.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers: Iven Hussey and Jimmy Patrick.

She is survived by her father: Doug Hussey of Marianna, Florida; mother: Sandra Patrick of Grand Ridge, Florida; paternal grandmother: Alice Louise Burkett of Texas; maternal grandmother: Brenda Porter of Marianna, Florida; four brothers: Jonathan Hussey of Blountstown, Florida, Joseph Ranew and wife Leanna of Cypress, Florida, Justin Tomlinson of Cypress, Florida, Jeremy Hussey of Marianna, Florida; two sisters: Taryn Hussey and husband Leo Alaniz of Marianna, Florida, Skylar Ranew of Marianna, Florida.

Funeral service will be held 6P.M. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Lighthouse Community Church in Marianna, Florida with Rev. Ellis Vickery officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family request monetary donations be made to Obert Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.