Holmes County traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. Debris removal and disposal services across Northwest Florida continue. Traffic flaggers are onsite to assist with traffic control.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 Routine Maintenance from the Jackson County Line to S.R. 173 – The westbound shoulder on S.R. 2 from the Jackson County line to S.R. 173 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, April 5 as crews perform ditch and shoulder repairs.

– The westbound shoulder on S.R. 2 from the Jackson County line to S.R. 173 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, April 5 as crews perform ditch and shoulder repairs. Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek – Pile driving operations are underway. Valee Road is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being detoured via S.R. 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

– Pile driving operations are underway. Valee Road is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being detoured via S.R. 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90. Hicks Road Bridge Replacement over West Pittman Creek– Crews are clearing trees and shrubs from the right-of-way for utility relocation and temporary acrow bridge construction. Hicks Road will remain open during the clearing operations. There will be no lane restrictions until the detour route is in place.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.