Garden Club elects 2019-21 officers

submitted by Gweneth Collins

On Wednesday, April 3rd Chipley Garden Club held its monthly meeting at the pavilion at Falling Waters State Park. Following last month’s election the following will retain their positions and serve for the next two years: President – Debbie Mitchell, First Vice President – Gail Exum, Second Vice President – Linda Pigott, Recording Secretary/Communications – Gweneth Collins, Corresponding Secretary – Marlene Ray, and Treasurer – Mary Carswell.

After welcoming guests, Club President Debbie Mitchell covered several agenda items including participating in Flea Across Florida, attending the FFGC District II Spring Meeting in Port St. Joe in May, and a field trip to visit the Amaryllis Man in Greenwood.

English Tea Chair Glenda Wilson finalized plans for the English Tea to be held May 4 at the Washington County Agriculture Center. Although we will not have a garden walk this year, Clint Fussell’s daylily farm will be open. She changed hats to Wildflower Chair and presented Coral Bean aka Erythrina herbacea as wildflower of the month. The Coral Bean is a native thorny shrub which produces a beautiful cluster of bright red tubular flowers. The downside is that the beans themselves are poisonous.

Scarecrow Chair Gweneth Collins announced the date for the Scarecrow Festival will be Saturday, September 21st. This year, in addition to the craft fest and vendors, a quilt show is being planned. A “how to build a scarecrow” program and a “Scarecrow Fluff” will be scheduled for the summer.

Park Manager Aaron Miller updated club members on the state of Falling Waters State Park. The park has a whole new look since Hurricane Michael blew through last October.

The lower platform of the falls remains closed at this time; however the campground is now open to campers.

Work on the handicapped accessible walkway and sinkhole overlook is underway and will be a great addition to the park.

New playground equipment is also on the way and the sprinkler in the Butterfly Garden has been repaired.

Miller also stated the new fire line improvements will help with prescribed burns.

The next meeting of Chipley Garden Club will be Wednesday, May 8. The club welcomes new members and visitors at anytime. If you are interested in attending a meeting or joining, please contact Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.