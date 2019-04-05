English Tea date announced

Chipley Garden Club announced this week that its annual English Tea will be held on Saturday, May 4 at noon. The tea will be held in the East End of the Washington County Agriculture Center in Chipley. Reservations are required due to limited seating and tickets are $15 each.

The public is invited to attend this annual fund-raiser which features all the goodies one would find at a tea house in the English countryside – sweet and savory from tarts to fruits, curd and jam, and, of course, real English tea. Tea will be served on fine china by uniformed garden club “waitresses”. Teapots will rule the day!

All the proceeds from this annual event help support the community and youth projects of Chipley Garden Club. Please contact Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536 for tickets or questions.