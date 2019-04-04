Paint the Town Purple

Contest for Relay For Life
April 1- 11, 2019/ Relay for Life is on April 12, 2019
Community Merchants
Start spreading PURPLE throughout your store.
This year’s theme is Crossing CANCER off the calendar.
Stores will be judged on the following:
- Appearance
- Creative use of Purple
- Window decorations
- Door fronts
- Literature about Cancer
- Purple wear
- Creative Money Jar
- Amount of money donated/ collected
Contact Monica Rehberg at 850-726-7251 if you want to participate.
Judges will be around April 8th-11th / Media will be posting your photos