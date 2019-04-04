Miles obit

Ollie Barefoot Miles, age 96 of Graceville passed away at her residence in Jacksonville, FL following a brief illness.

A Home-going service for Ms. Ollie will be held 2 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

A beloved mother and grandmother, Ms. Ollie was born in Black, Alabama on June 19, 1922. She was a former member of the Graceville Church of Christ and is now a member of San Jose Church of Christ in Jacksonville.

She is predeceased by her mother Bertie Baxley Davis, her first husband Jesse James Barefoot and her second husband Dewey Miles.

She is survived by her devoted children Syble (Olan) Toole, Jacksonville, Jessie (Robert) Hatfield, Graceville; seven grandchildren Ricky Hatfield, Dennis Hatfield, Scott Hatfield, Angela Hatfield Tate, Keith Toole, LeighAnna Toole Richards, Kevin Toole; fifteen great grandchildren Ashley, Adam, Zachary, Kealan, Christian, Lindsey, Justin, Jordan, Jason, Tyler, Adam, Austen, Aiden, Brooke, Shannon; five great great grandchildren Dylan, Braxton, Taylor, Tyler, Tate.