Langworthy obit

Lilly Anne Langworthy, age 33 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019 at her residence.

Lilly was born on October 21, 1985 in Sacramento, California to Kenneth Larimer and Barrie Strauss. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle for the past year and a half since coming from Houston, Texas. She was a member of Rivertown Community Church (RCC) in Chipley, Florida.

She is survived by her loving husband of 9 years, John Langworthy of Chipley, Florida; three sons: Hunter Langworthy, Elijah Langworthy, and Maxxwell Langworthy all of Chipley, Florida; father: Kenneth Larimer of Phoenix, Arizona; mother: Barrie Strauss of San Diego, California; two sisters: Olivia Larimer and Molly Larimer both of San Diego, California.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.