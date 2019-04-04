Kinkle obit

Rhonda “Buffy” Kinkle, age 45 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 14, 1973 to the late Calvin Sloan Sr. and Sharon Shirah in Chipley, FL.

Buffy is a member of Grace and Glory Church of Chipley, FL. She is preceded in death by her father and one child.

Survivors include, her husband, JJ Kinkle of Chipley, FL, daughter, Harmony Kinkle of Chipley, FL, her mothers, Sharon Shirah of Chipley, FL, and Kay Green of Tallahassee, FL, three brothers, Michael Sloan of Tallahassee, FL, John Sloan of Missouri, Calvin Sloan Jr. of Tallahassee, FL, one sister, Amy Collins of Tallahassee, FL.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Grace and Glory Church. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 P.M. with the funeral service to follow. Reverend Debbie Williams and Reverend Alice Burdeshaw will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.