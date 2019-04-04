CPD seeks public assistance

The Chipley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an abduction and sexual assault that happened on April 3, 2019.

The suspect is described as a heavier set black male approximately 5’8-5’9, no facial hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a black Georgia bulldog’s baseball cap, grey hoodie, white wash loose fitting jeans and white high top tennis shoes. The suspect was last seen in the area of Fourth St. and South Blvd.

If you seen anyone matching this description or have any information please call us at (850) 638-6310. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous you can call Washington County Crime Stoppers at (850) 638-TIPS.

Chief Thompson would like to remind everyone to be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times.