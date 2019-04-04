Mr. David Martin Cox, age 61, of Chipley, formerly of Tallahassee, passed away March 26, 2019 in Chipley.

His parents were the late Ernest Austel Cox, Jr. and Elizabeth ‘Bibba’ Strickland Cox.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Ann Cox.

David is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ernest A. Cox, III and Mary Beth of Lake Mary, FL; two nieces, Jennifer Anne (Alex) Negron and Jennifer Michele O’Neal; a nephew, Ernest A. Cox, IV (Debbie); two great-nieces, Kate and Brenna; four great-nephews, Dylan, Colin, Gavin and Grant; and a very special cousin, Terry Emley.

A Life Celebration will be held by his Tallahassee Musician friends the evening of Saturday, April 20, 2019, The Junction at Monroe, A Dining, Arts and Music Showplace, 2011 S. Monroe St., Tallahassee. All are welcome.

He was laid to rest Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.