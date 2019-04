MARIANNA—Chipola College Show Choir will host its annual Jazzmatazz show, April 11 and 12.

Evening shows are at 7 p.m.

The annual performance will feature high energy, song and dance favorites performed by the Show Choir under the direction of Angie White.

Tickets—$10—may be purchased at the Chipola Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

For more information, call 718-2420.