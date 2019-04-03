Sure Shots 4-H Club State Champs

Fourteen of Washington County’s best marksmen competed in the Florida 4-H State Shotgun Match Saturday, March 30, 2019. The full day event included 50 rounds of skeet, 50 rounds of trap and 50 rounds of sporting clays at Jacksonville Clay Target Sports one of the oldest, continuously operated clubs in the country.

Competitors from Sure Shots 4-H Club included: Westyn Haddock, Peyton Whittal, Cade Culbreth, Chay Wells, Drew Fleener, Lara Fleener, Cy Pettis, Landen Pettis, Cass Dillard, John Taylor, Cole Dillard, Dylan Rudd and Connor Barrett.

Intermediate 4-H Club members posted the following Top 10 results:

Drew Fleener – 4th in Trap, 6th in Skeet, 4th in Sporting Clays and 4th Overall

Jacob Pettis – 5th in Trap, 3rd in Skeet and 6th Overall

Cade Culbreth – 8th in Trap, 8th in Skeet and 8th Overall

The Sure Shots 4-H Club Intermediate Team – Cade Culbreth, Cy Pettis, Drew Fleener and Jacob Pettis – earned the 2nd place team title.

Senior 4-H Club members posted the following Top 10 results:

Cole Dillard – 5th in Trap, 2nd in Sporting Clays and tied for 8th overall

Connor Barrett – 6th in Trap, 10th in Skeet, 8th in Sporting Clays and tied for 8th overall

Dylan Rudd – 1st in Skeet, 8th in Sporting Clays and tied for 8th overall

The Sure Shots 4-H Club Senior Team – Cole Dillard, Connor Barrett, Dylan Rudd and Lara Fleener – brought home the state championship team title.

Sure Shots 4-H Club is part of Washington County 4-H with programs open to all youth in the county. While the club will be taking a break for a couple of weeks, they’ll finish out their year with a club match at the end of the month. Special thanks go out to the 4-H Club coaches – Gary Clark, Nick Dillard, Andy Fleener and Sam Rudd.