Keene obit

Bertie B. Keene, 93, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Chipley, FL. She was born October 23,1925 in Jasper, FL.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Colon Keene of Lakeland, FL; two daughters, Linda Turner of Lakeland, FL and Darlene Little of Arcadia, FL; and one son, Danny Keene of Lakeland, FL.

She is survived by two daughters, Ronda Nordgren of Marianna, FL and Glenda Burkehalter of Lakeland, FL; two sons, Randy Keene of Marianna, FL and Jimmy Keene of Marianna, FL; one sister, Cloye Howard of Newport, NC. She had 23 grandkids and 50 great grandkids.

Bertie was a true woman of God. She had the purest of hearts and was full of knowledge. She loved her family more than absolutely anything. She will continue to be loved and will be greatly missed every day.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna, FL.