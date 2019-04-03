Sunny Hills Golf Course will host the 2nd Annual Mr. Jerry Tyre “Friends of Vernon Athletics” Golf Tournament Saturday, April 6.

This will be a three-man scramble, best ball event that will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. Entry fee is $50 per person, and $75 hole sponsorships are also readily available. All profits from this tournament go to the Athletic Department at Vernon High School.

Contact Principal Brian Riviere @ 850 258-2959, Coach Laurie Simmons @ ‭ (850) 258-4332, ‬ or Coach Gerald Tranquille @ (850) 591-1457 for further information or for the tournament registration.