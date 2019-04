The Board of Directors for the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida will meet Wednesday, April 10, at 11 a.m. at 703 W. 15th Street in Panama City.

CONFERENCE CALL CAPABILITY

Call-in Number: 1-646-558-8656

Meeting ID: 268 838 209

Purpose: TO REVIEW AND MAKE DECISIONS REGARDING COALITION BUSINESS

For meeting information, Please contact Suzan Gage, (850) 693-0808.