Lewis obit

Mother Patricia Ann Pace Lewis, 72, of Port Saint Joe, Florida, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, while in the serenity and comfort of Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida, surrounded by her loving and caring family, God dispatched the Angel of death to her bedside.

She was joined in Holy Matrimony to Minister Early “Fatman” Lewis, Jr. on February 3, 1964. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2015.

She was a member of The Body of Christ Jesus Church, Port St. Joe, Florida, and served in many ministries as well as, Church Mother.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Walter Lewis (Mildred), Early Lewis III, Rosalind McClain (Harrison), Michael Lewis (Erica), Apostle Curtis Lewis (Lorie), Shelton Lewis (Breanna), Desmond Lewis and Davin Lewis (Kierra); grandchildren: Michael II, Celeste, Eathan, Shakia; great grandchildren: Michael III, Shelton, Jr. and London Zayden; brother, Jimmy Lewis (Elsia); numerous nieces and nephews and a host of cousins, friends and Christian family.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to the time of service at 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Body of Christ Jesus Church, 106 Harbor Street, Port St. Joe, FL with the Pastor Wilhelmina Williams officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.