Impaired driver concern leads to arrest of Chipley man

BONIFAY – A citizen report of a possible intoxicated driver resulted in the arrest of a Chipley man Wednesday, March 27, for possession of synthetic marijuana.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Highway 90 and Parker Grant Road, where a caller advised dispatch the suspected driver had pulled over.

The deputy located the subject, 34-year-old Jasper Lee Odom of Chipley, standing about 50 yards from the vehicle. During the course of the ensuing interaction, the deputy observed that Odom seemed to be under the influence, as his eyes appeared dilated and glassy, and he was having difficulty standing upright.

Odom told the deputy he had stopped to relieve himself on the side of the road, and “a guy in camo jumped out and hit him.” No footprints were found in the area around the dirt road where the alleged attack was said to take place. Despite an eyewitness account of Odom exiting from the driver’s side of the vehicle and being its sole occupant, he told the deputy he had not been driving and had gotten out of the passenger seat.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of synthetic marijuana, and Odom was arrested and charged with possession of a synthetic narcotic.