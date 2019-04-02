BCF to hold Spring Concert

The Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will present their annual Spring Concert in the R.G. Lee Chapel on Thursday, April 4, at 7:00 p.m. Students involved in the College Choir, Guitar Ensemble, College Singers, Orchestra, and the musical group, “One Voice” have worked diligently in preparation for the concert and the public is encouraged to come and enjoy their exceptional selections.

Accompanied by the gifted BCF College Orchestra, the incredibly talented choir will be presenting an eclectic selection of musical scores for the Spring Concert. They will be followed by the peaceful, melodic sounds from the BCF Guitar Ensemble, and special performances by the BCF College Singers and Orchestra. Combined with several musical groups, “One Voice” will be leading the audience in a time of corporate worship. An invitation is extended to the public to come and enjoy the free concert presented by the Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida.

For more information about the Spring Concert, please contact 800-328-2660 ext. 427 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.