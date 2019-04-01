Price obit

James Lee Price, Jr., 45 of Marianna, FL, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

James was born in Spartanburg, SC, but has lived in Marianna since 1977. James was employed by Capstone Logistics for the last five years.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ora and Eugene Land; paternal grandparents, Virginia and Horace Price, all of Marianna; three uncles, Horace Price, John Jackson, and Robert Price, all of Marianna, and one aunt, Ethel Miller of Tallahassee.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Price; one daughter, Mariam, of Marianna; his parents, Linda and James Price; two brothers, Raymond Price and wife, Penny, Christopher Price and wife, Pearl, all of Marianna; along with special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 1, 2019 at the home of his parents.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Damascus Free Will Baptist Church in Marianna. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at Damascus Free Will Baptist Church.

If desired, contributions to the American Cancer Society are welcome.