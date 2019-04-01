Jackie C. Mayo, age 57 of Cottondale, passed from this life on March 31, 2019 at her residence.

Jackie was born on May 23, 1961 in Marianna, Florida to John Wesley and Velma Corbin. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was employed by Jackson Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Kenny Mayo of Cottondale, Florida; two sons: Greg Mayo of Cottondale, Florida, Glen Mayo of Chipley, Florida; brother: Hanice Corbin and wife Charlsy of Cottondale, Florida; two grandchildren: Julie and Emily Mayo.

Funeral service will be held 10A.M. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Grace and Glory Worship Center in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Cloys Joiner officiating. Interment will follow in Rock Hill Church Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Grace and Glory Worship Center in Chipley, Florida.