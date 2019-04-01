Local business recognized for tobacco free policies

The Florida Department of Health in Washington County, the Washington County SWAT (Students Working Against Tobacco) Chapter, and the Washington County Tobacco Free Partnership come together to honor BJ’s Grill for their hard work to establish Tobacco Free policies around their business.

BJ’s Grill is owned by Brandon and Jennifer Tompkins and is a fairly new restaurant in the City of Chipley that has been around for seven months. BJ’s Grill is open from 6:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Monday- Saturday for breakfast and lunch.

BJ’s Grill is 100% tobacco free inside the building, with a twelve-foot smoking distance from the door. With BJ’s Grill being in a smaller area, twelve feet is plenty of space where customers do not have to walk through a cloud of smoke before coming into the restaurant to enjoy their meal.

The Florida Department of Health offers many worksite wellness services including cessation materials. These free services offer employers assistance in developing tobacco cessation programs, whether it’s through the company’s health insurance provider or the state’s free cessation services. The cessation options range from online classes to face to face group meetings. Getting help through their employers in the work place can increase their chance of success while simultaneously benefiting the business.

Businesses can also help their employees quit tobacco by implementing a tobacco free grounds or smoke free policies at their workplace. These tobaccos free polices are one of the most effective ways to help employees quit. This creates a safe and healthy environment that all can share in this community. Together as businesses, we can help make Washington County tobacco free.

Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services for Floridians looking to quit any form of tobacco, including smokeless. Those looking to quit can call 1-877-U-CAN-NOW (1-877-822-6669) or visit www.tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway.