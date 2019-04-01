HCSO helps carry “Flame of Hope”

BONIFAY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was proud to participate alongside Holmes Correctional Institution in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run. Each year, more than 5,000 officers carry the Flame of Hope torch on a 1,500-mile relay throughout all of Florida’s 67 counties.

The intrastate torch relay kicked off March 25 in Century and made its way to Holmes County Friday, March 29. Agencies across the state will keep the torch going in what is recognized as the largest fundraising and public awareness project for Special Olympics Florida. The relay will culminate May 17 at the Opening Ceremony of Special Olympics Florida State Summer Games in Lake Buena Vista.

Holmes County’s portion of the run had about 30 participants who gathered at the starting line at Piggly Wiggly in Bonifay on Friday and crossed the finish line at the Holmes County Courthouse.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is proud to support the Special Olympics.