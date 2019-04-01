Gas price update

Florida gas prices have risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations. Gas prices in Florida are 26.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Florida is priced at $2.13/g today while the most expensive is $3.33/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.75/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.24/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today. The national average is up 26.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Florida and the national average going back a decade:

April 1, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

April 1, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

April 1, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

April 1, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 1, 2014: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

April 1, 2013: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

April 1, 2012: $3.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.93/g)

April 1, 2011: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

April 1, 2010: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

April 1, 2009: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

“There’s no fooling motorists, gas prices have continued to surge. For the seventh straight week the national average has continued to rise, unabated, due to seasonal impacts. The run-up this spring has felt worse than prior years, and thus far, the national average is up nearly 50 cents per gallon from our 2019 low. Unfortunately, this a rut we’ll be stuck in yet for at least a few more weeks,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “President Trump, as much as he’d like to control oil and gasoline prices, has not be able to successfully convince OPEC to respond, with oil prices last week closing above $60 per barrel, a fresh 2019 high. What the President may not realize is that while oil prices have been a minor piece of the pie of rising gas prices, the bulk remains EPA mandates during the summer months that coincide with refineries doing work ahead of the intense demand during the summer in which most run near capacity.”